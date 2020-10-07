CAROLYN HINSON MATHIS

Mrs. Mathis, 84, of Linden, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Sunday, October 4, 2020, 3:30 p.m., at De. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Sullivan Hinson and Jessie Clayton Hinson. She was a member of Linden Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Mathis; a daughter, Lynn Mathis Goulart; granddaughters, Jessica Fisher and Allison Goulart; and sisters, Betty Parnell, Jean Skelton, Nettie Loveless, Barbara Baker, and Annie Payton. Survivors include her son, Mark (Gerry) Mathis of Linden; grandchildren, Jonathan (Sierra Gray) Mathis and Jennifer Mathis; great grandson, Jonathan Jase Mathis; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorials may be to the Medical Transport Fund to help people of Perry County with transportation costs.