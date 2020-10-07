BENJAMIN “BEN” YARBER

Mr. Yarber, 80, of Linden, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Maury Regional Hospital. A memorial service was held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with James Stagg officiating. He was born in Moscow, Tennessee, the son of the late Cecil A. Yarber and Eleanor Moss Yarber. He served for twenty-three years with the Tennessee National Guard, and retired as Director of Computer Services from James Madison University after twenty years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Florence Yarber. Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Patricia Ecoff Yarber; daughters, Debra (David) Anderson, Maureen (Thomas) Saufley, and Donna (Michael) Davis; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Baker and Nancy (Tom) Porter; a brother, Cecil (Joan) Yarber; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.