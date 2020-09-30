SPOT IMPROVEMENTS ON HIGHWAY 13 CONTINUE FOR YEAR

For the next year, drivers on Highway 13 between Lobelville and Linden can expect construction at four sites, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The spot improvement project includes locations at:

–Feed Mill Road, widening to add a passing lane on the northbound lanes;

–Lower Brush Creek Road, widening northbound shoulder;

–Aldridge Circle area, widen and shift alignment to add a passing lane on the southbound lanes;

–SR 438 at Dove Lane, widen and change the elevation of the roadway, and cutting back slopes.

TDOT said the completion date is October 30, 2020, and that the contractor is Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC. Projects costs are $11,448,100.18.