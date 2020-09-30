NOTICE

JOSEPH NICHOLS:

The State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Termination of Parental Rights Petition. You must file a response to the petition within 30 days. If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Perry County Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, in Linden, Tennessee, P.O. Box 91, 121 E. Main St., Linden, -TN 37096.

Entered this 24 day of September, 2020.

Katerina V. Moore

HONORABLE KATERINA MOORE

JUVENILE COURT JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

KELLER MIZELL, BPR 036879, Associate Counsel

State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services

1400 College Park Drive, Suite A, Columbia, TN 38401, (931) 257-6593

Keller.mizell@tn.gov B10/21