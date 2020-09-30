MAN CHARGED IN BARBER MURDER GRANTED BOND

Law enforcement officers in Decatur County are speaking out about a judge’s decision to reduce the bond of several inmates held on serious charges—one of whom is Jimmy Kevin Medlin, charged with first degree murder in the October 14, 2018 shooting death of Perry County resident Jerrel Barber.

Barber, 57 at the time of his death, was struck by three bullets during an altercation at Beech Bend Park and Campground in Decatur County.

Witnesses told authorities that Medlin fired the fatal shots; he was arrested at the scene and has been incarcerated without bond since the incident nearly two years ago.

Last week, Circuit Court Judge C. Creed McGinley lowered Medlin’s bond to $25,000. Another man held on murder charges with a $250,000 bond received the same reduction.

Jerry Barber, Jerrel’s father, told the Review that he couldn’t understand why the judge would grant such a low bond to someone who had been held in jail for the last two years without a bond.

“It’s just doesn’t make sense,” Barber said.

The News Leader reported that officers are “unclear as to why” Judge McGinley granted the bond reductions.

District Attorney Matt Stowe said, “My staff and I are shocked and dismayed ………………

