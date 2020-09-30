MAGGIE JEAN GOSSETT

Ms. Gossett, 61, of Linden, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Nashville. A graveside service was held, with Mike Kendrick officiating. McDonald Funeral Home of Perry County was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Statesville, North Carolina, the daughter of the late “Shorty” Smith and Beulah Marlow Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Kenneth Hayden Brown, an a sister, Camilla Downer. Survivors include her life partner, Larry Hinson; daughters, Emily (Ray) Gordon and Misty McCoy; a son, Wayne (Angie) Kelley; siblings, Mae (Rick) Morris, Billy (Pam) Brown, Ed (Betty) Brown, George Anna (Donnie) Goodman, Jackie (Robin) Weaver, Pam, and Janet; grandchildren, Justin, Kendall, Kaleb, Jimmy, Ashley, Hailey, Wyatt, Covie, Olivia and Madison; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.