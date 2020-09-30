IMAGINATION LIBRARY SUPPORT

BETTY BARBER

Coordinator

Imagination Library of Perry County

The Imagination Library continues to thrive in Perry County, thanks to your support.

We are in our sixteenth year of distributing books each month to our children. We currently average 300 children under five receiving age appropriate books each month.

The cost of purchasing and delivering books—just $24 per child each year—is split evenly between Friends of the Library of Perry County and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.

This is a wonderful educational opportunity for the children of our county. Please send your donation to:

Friends of the Library for Imagination Library, Attn: Betty Barber, 104 College Avenue, Linden, Tennessee 37096.

Registration of children is ongoing at both public libraries in Linden and Lobelville. Your participation in this project for our children’s future is greatly appreciated.