COMMISSION APPROVED GS&A DATA COLLECTION

The Perry County Commission, at their September 21, 2020 meeting, approved a contract with Government Services & Associates to collect field review and new property data for the Assessor of Property’s office.

The contract is for one year, with renewal up to six additional years at the same annual rate of $20,004.

Both GS&A and the county can terminate with a thirty-day notice if either party fails to meet requirements laid out in the contract.

The issue came up in August when Assessor Brett Skelton presented GS&A as an alternative to hiring and training a new in-house field appraiser to cover the duties Skelton had before his election to the Assessor’s position.

Skelton said at the August meeting that the GS&A contract would be less expensive, and collection of data could be accomplished efficiently in the middle of an assessment year.

A new on-house field appraiser, Skelton said, would have to be trained before they could begin work.

The Commission in August wanted more information on GS&A’s performance in other counties where they hold contracts, and wanted it stipulated in any contract that GS&A attempt to hire a Perry County resident to perform the data collection if a qualified candidate could be found.

County Mayor John Carroll said he spoke with Henderson County officials who were pleased with GS&A’s work there, and Commissioner Ben Carroll said the spoke with Carroll County representatives who said GS&A’s data collection resulted in higher tax revenues, and offered their highest recommendation.

Commissioner Rodger Barber said some of his constituents had voiced concerns over contracting the work to an out-of-county company rather than handling data collection in-house.

Those concerns, Barber said, related to having a hired position the county could not control, potential cost increases for the field appraisal service, and the field appraiser not being a Perry County resident—a “familiar face,” Barber said.

Other Commissioners said they had heard similar constituent concerns.

Assessor Skelton said he thought some of the confusion was that people were afraid hiring GS&A would affect the way his office does assessments, but he said it would not.

“They [GS&A] have nothing to do with the appraisal,” Skelton told Commissioners.

GS&A collects data by traveling across the county and viewing properties; the Assessor, Skelton said, will still make the appraisals that have to be submitted to and approved by the state.

Field appraisers, Skelton said, never ask to enter a residence.

Skelton said the state…………………

……………….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE…..