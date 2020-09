BEER BOARD MEETING

There will be a Beer Board Meeting held at 5 P.M. on October 8, 2020 in the lobby of the Perry County Courthouse. This meeting will be to discuss an application for an Off Premises Beer Permit for The Hot Biscuit (formerly known as Chicks Grill) located at 1620 Toms Creek Road, Linden, TN. 37096. The public is invited to attend.

Glenda Leegan, County Clerk