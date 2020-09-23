RUTH HARDER TURNBOW

Mrs. Turnbow, 102, of Stanleytown, Virginia, formerly of Linden, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. A graveside service was held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Swiss Cemetery, Hohenwald, with Billy Copeland officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements. She was born in Linden , the daughter of the late James Andrew Harder and Amanda Ardella Victoria Edwards Harder. She graduated from Linden High School, and attended George Peabody College for Teachers (which later became part of Vanderbilt University), and during World War II began a teaching career of eight years. She returned to the family farm, a designated Century Farm, to help her father. She became a businesswoman who owned and operated for many years, with her husband, a shoe store in Hohenwald. She was a long-time member of Warren United Methodist Church in Linden, and a member of the Stanleytown United Methodist Church. At the age of 91, she moved to Virginia to be closer to her brothers, Albert and Lloyd, whom she as her children after their mother died. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Turnbow, and siblings, Raymond Harder, Faye Harder Warren, William Albert Harder, and Lloyd Noah Harder. Survivors include eight nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to the Perry County Genealogy Room of Perry County Historical Society, 104 College Avenue, Linden, TN 37096, or to Stanleytown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 206, Stanleytown, Virginia 24168.