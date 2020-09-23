LARRY CHURCHWELL

Mr. Churchwell, 74, of Linden, formerly of Muscatine, Iowa, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the VA in Nashville. A graveside service, with military honors, was held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Weems Cemetery, with Jimmy Andrews officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was the son of the late John Carl Churchwell and Beulah Mae Oliver Churchwell. After school, he joined the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam. A large portion of his adult life was spent in Muscatine, where he operated his construction business, Muscatine Home Improvements. He moved to Linden in 2011. He was an active member of Maple Valley Baptist Church, Nunnelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Louetta Rowe and Susie Smith, and a brother, James Brown. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn VanSwol Churchwell; his children, Jason (Kalena) Churchwell of Letts, Iowa, and Amanda (Jason) Keniston of Fruitland, Iowa; grandchildren, Dylan Pugh, and Karson, Kylie and Lillian Churchwell; a brother, Rob (June) Churchwell of Fisk, Missouri; a niece, Cindy Abbott of Fisk; and many other extended family and friends.