GOV. LEE: SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF DEADLINE THIS FRIDAY

In his regular conference call with community newspapers—this one held last Wednesday morning, September 16—Governor Bill Lee addressed a variety of issues, most related to the state’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

The governor mentioned a change in daily COVID-19 updates from the Department of Health, which he said have been brought more in line with CDC expectations.

“The biggest change,” Governor Lee said, “is less data, but more relevant data” which focuses on active cases rather than cumulative cases, and offers a clearer picture of county-by-county situations.

The governor also mentioned, as he has in past calls, that the state wants qualified small businesses to take advantage of pandemic relief funding.

The deadline is this Friday, September 25, to apply online with the Tennessee Department of Revenue at tn.gov/revenue.

The state set aside $300 million to help small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic, with relief ranging from $2,500 to $30,000.

Governor Lee said 40,000 businesses in Tennessee qualify for the relief, but only half……

