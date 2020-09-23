FLOYD WILSON WILES

Mr. Wiles, 83, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, September 17, 2020. A graveside service was held Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2:00 p.m. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Waverly, the son of the late Jim Polk Wiles and Dorothy Woods Wiles. He was retired from Sinclair Coppers where he was a set-up operator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Wiles, and two brothers, Charlie Gene Wiles and William Monroe Wiles. Survivors include his wife, Ann Edwards Wiles; a daughter, Darlena Adcox of Mississippi; grandchildren, Kristy Wiles, Brittan (Justin) Cook, James Wiles, Jr., Brandie (Jason) Moran, and Jenny (Ethan) Pearson; fifteen greatgrandchildren; a sister, Dorethia (Earl) Lineberry of Lobelville; a brother, Jerry Wiles of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.