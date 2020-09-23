COUNCIL ON AGING ELECTION

The Perry County Council on Aging board election is underway now through Friday, September 25, at the Lobelville and Linden Senior Centers. Ballots will be available when picking up meals or to members who come by to vote.

Candidates are: District 2, Benny Ho-ward; District 4, P.J. Saunders; District 6, Debbie Taylor; Member at Large, Marianne Watson; Social Service Rep., Carolyn Cotham.

All write-in candidates must have consented to run.