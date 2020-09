The Perry County Viking and Lady Viking basketball teams are hosting a drive-thru BBQ dinner fundraiser at the PCHS cafeteria this Sunday, September 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Plates include BBQ sandwich, baked beans, slaw, and dessert for $10. Pick-up will be in front of the cafeteria. No one will be allowed inside the building. Thanks for supporting your Perry County basketball teams.