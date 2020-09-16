THOUSANDS HAVE SIGNED UP FOR CODERED ALERTS: IT’S EASY

The Perry County database for CodeRED sign-ups has jumped from 1,764 to 4,052 since E911 offered the free alert service just a few weeks ago.

Perry County E911 Director Alycia Rosson said, “I am very excited to see the increase and hope it will be beneficial to everyone.”

The recent upgrade includes free CodeRED Weather Warning that provides emergency alerts and automated severe weather warnings to residents and businesses who opt in.

The direct link for signing up ishttps://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/31AC09EC20B6, or you can text “PERRY911” to 99411.

Enter both a cell phone number and email address, and select the types of weather warnings you wish to receive.