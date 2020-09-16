STEMALY MUSIC VIDEO SHOT HERE RELEASED: ‘AS FAR AS I KNOW’

A new country music video of “As Far As I Know” by Sean Stemaly, shot in early August in and around Linden, has been released.

Scenes include downtown Linden, the intersection of Old Highway 13 and Old Hohenwald Road with Veterans Park in the background, and the Buffalo River.

The storyline of the song is “boy loses girl,” but with a twist: he is committed to the small town life he grew up in, and she wants to see the world and escape the confines of a rural community.

The song’s chorus refers to two roads the woman can take; one goes to her mother’s home, the other—“a left at the big church”—heads out of town. Stemaly sings, “I just hope the county line is as far as she goes, because that’s about as far as I know.”

Stemaly posted on Instagram that the video is his favorite of all he has shot.

The up-and-coming country artist was born in Western Kentucky, but grew up on a farm in Southern Indiana. He taught himself to sing while driving a tractor and listening to his favorites, such as Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Jason Aldean.

The 24 year old is signed with Big Loud Records. He is working now on his first studio album.

The link to the video: https://youtu.be/LuxEIa_uZHI, or you can view it on Stemaly’s Instagram.