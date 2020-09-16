PEGGY AVERETT BASTIN ORR

Ms. Orr, 84, of Camden, formerly of Linden, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Camden Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 10;00 a.m., at Patry-Ledbetter Cemetery, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late C.W. Averett and Ruby Marie Mathis Averett. She was a graduate of Linden High School, and a member of Linden Church of God where she was a greeter and worked in the Clothing Closet for many years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Scott Howe; a great granddaughter, Tayler Grace Floyd; a sister, Joyce Cotton; and brothers Gene and Jimmy Averett. Survivors include her children Dickey Bastin of Linden, Belinda (Milton) Howe of Camden, and Tamara Forrester of Waverly; grandchildren, John Terry (Melanie) Floyd, Madison (Jonathon) Pierpoint, Layne Emerson, Brea (Isaac) Goodwin, and Kim Ozwald; great grandchildren, Reagen, Ashton, Isabella, Isaiah, Taylor, and Brittany and a host of other loving family members and friends.