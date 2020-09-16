NINA B. HARTZELL

Ms. Hartzell, 72, of Linden, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center. A celebration of life private service will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home, Columbia, is in charge of arrangements. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late George Alexander Sabo and Bernice Tomaszewski Sabo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lavinia Pelham, and a sister, Marie Collins. She worked many years as a cook, most recently for Speedy B’s in Lobelville, and previously for Chick’s and Kelsey’s in Linden. Survivors include her son, Leslie (Regina) Pelham of Lawrenceburg, and grandchildren, Michael Lee, Travis James, Katelynn Shyanne, and Cheyenne “Cody” Pelham.