KATHY GRIMES DePRIEST

Mrs. DePriest, 71, of Linden, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Sunday, September 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Waverly, the daughter of the late Raymond Grimes and Jessie Coble Grimes. She was a graduate of Perry County High School Class of 1967, and a member of the Linden Church of Christ. She retired from the Bank of Perry County as a loan secretary, and also worked at Perry County Farm Bureau and in the Clerk & Master’s Office at the courthouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Trent DePriest; a sister, Janie Duff; and brothers, Robert and Junior Grimes. Survivors include her daughter, Kristy (Jason) King of Linden; grandchildren, Natalie and Jay King, both of Linden; sisters, Betty (Steve) Adcock and Debbie (Randy) Little, both of Waverly and a host of other loving family members and friends.