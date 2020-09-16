ELECTION NOTICE
Location: Perry County Election Commission office is located at 113 Factory St. Linden, Tennessee
Address: P.O. Box 77, Linden, TN 37096-0077
Phone: 931-589-2025
Fax: 931-589-5819
Office Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. closed from 12:00 P.M.- 1:00 P.M. for lunch. The Election Commission office is closed Saturdays and all state holidays.
Notice to voter with disability and elderly voters in inaccessible voting precincts: They have the right to come to the County Election Commission office to vote either during the period established for early voting or on election day, first time voters shall provide the Election Commission with written notice by Friday, October 23, 2020 of his/her intentions to vote at the election commission office on election day.
Last day to register to vote in person for the upcoming state and federal general election is Monday, October 5, 2020.
Perry County Election Commission
Rob Erisman, Chairperson
Margaret Rainey, Secretary
Brent Hinson, Member
Wayne Swindle, Member
Terry Richardson, Member
Gaye G. Treadwell, A.O.E.
