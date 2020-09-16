ELECTION NOTICE

NOTICE

Location: Perry County Election Commission office is located at 113 Factory St. Linden, Tennessee

Address: P.O. Box 77, Linden, TN 37096-0077

Phone: 931-589-2025

Fax: 931-589-5819

Office Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. closed from 12:00 P.M.- 1:00 P.M. for lunch. The Election Commission office is closed Saturdays and all state holidays.

Notice to voter with disability and elderly voters in inaccessible voting precincts: They have the right to come to the County Election Commission office to vote either during the period established for early voting or on election day, first time voters shall provide the Election Commission with written notice by Friday, October 23, 2020 of his/her intentions to vote at the election commission office on election day.

Last day to register to vote in person for the upcoming state and federal general election is Monday, October 5, 2020.

Perry County Election Commission

Rob Erisman, Chairperson

Margaret Rainey, Secretary

Brent Hinson, Member

Wayne Swindle, Member

Terry Richardson, Member

Gaye G. Treadwell, A.O.E.