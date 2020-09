CHAMBER MEETING

The Perry County Chamber of Commerce will hold a public meeting Thursday, September 24, 2020, 4:00 p.m.

Discussion will take place regarding the 2019 Tourism Enhancement Grant awarded to the Town of Linden by the State of Tennessee for way finding signage.

The meeting will be held at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center, 215 East Main Street, Linden.

All business owners and interested parties are encouraged to attend.