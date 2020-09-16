2019 TOURISM IMPACT ON PERRY COUNTY: $7M & 17 DIRECT JOBS

Tourism in Perry County last year resulted in a local economic impact of just over $7 million—a slight decrease from the year before—according to figures released by the state and the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey.

And if not for tourism, the report states, each Perry County household would have to pay $654.99 in additional taxes to make up the difference, including $540.64 in local county taxes and $114.35 in state taxes.

On an average day in 2019, the report found, tourists spent just over $19,000 in Perry County.

Though total economic impact here was down about $170,000 from 2018 to 2019, the U.S. Travel Association said tourism in Tennessee hit a record-high $23 billion in domestic and international travel spending last year, marking a decade of consecutive growth.

