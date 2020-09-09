USDA EXTENDS CHILDREN’S MEAL PROGRAM THROUGH REMAINDER OF YEAR

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will extend several flexibilities through as late as December 31, 2020.

The flexibilities allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months.

This unprecedented move will help ensure—no matter what the situation is on-the-ground—children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

USDA has been and continues to be committed to using the Congressionally appropriated funding that has been made available.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is extending a suite of nationwide waivers for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) through the end of 2020, or until available funding runs out. This includes:

–Allowing SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost;

–Permitting meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times;

–Waiving meal pattern requirements as necessary;

–Allowing parents and guardians to pick-up meals………………………

