PREVENTION COALITION WANTS TO END SUBSTANCE ABUSE IN COUNTY

Members of the Perry County Prevention Coalition joined elected officials last Monday, August 31, 2020, for a proclamation signing on the courthouse lawn. County Mayor, John Carroll, General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore, Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, Linden Mayor Wess Ward, and Sheriff Nick Weems signed the proclamation declaring that the people of Perry County are uniting to fight substance abuse, and to recognize September as National Overdose Awareness Month.

The Coalition released the following statement about their efforts:

“Perry County is no stranger to the devastation substance abuse causes in the lives of friends and family. Until March of this year, we haven’t had a collective voice to speak out against this plague that threatens us. That situation has changed! We are proud to introduce to you the Perry County Prevention Coalition: Together We Do Recover.

“The very nature of a coalition is that together we become more. Coalition literally means an alliance in order to achieve greater action. And that, Perry County, is exactly what we need.

“We are in the initial stages of building countywide prevention awareness. We started in March before COVID hit. And although we were put on hold for several months, we are now more determined than ever to develop an excellent anti-abuse atmosphere that will forever change futures, and preserve life in our county.

“We will keep you updated on progress the coalition is making and on what each one of you can do to be a part of this countywide effort.”