GOVERNOR LEE: ‘VERY HOPEFUL DAYS ARE AHEAD FOR US’

“Very hopeful days are ahead for us. Stay encouraged,” Governor Bill Lee said in his latest conference call with community newspapers last week.

Once again, Governor Lee said he and his team are “cautiously optimistic,” pointing to new case counts that continue to decline, fewer hospital stays for pandemic patients, and an expected drop in the COVID-19 death rate—though he acknowledged trouble spots around the state “that have not fared as well.”

In particular, the governor pointed to rural areas in West Tennessee where case counts “are not falling the way we want them to.”

“Tennesseans have been vigilant,” Governor Lee said, repeating an earlier message that “now is the time to double down and keep doing the simple things.”

He noted that schools and colleges are opening, that businesses are back open, and that Tennesseans “must continue to work until COVID-19 is a thing of the past.”

The Governor announced a new online tool for businesses to use to see if they qualify for relief packages (see the story in this issue). He said 40,000 small business owners in the state qualify for the $300 million in funding—only about half of which has been distributed.

Governor Lee said he wants every business that qualifies to tap into those funds: “We want our businesses to thrive through this, and survive through this” pandemic.

Also COVID-19 related: the governor said his administration would soon be announcing nursing home visitation changes “because residents need visitors.”

The governor praised the federal government for its assistance, saying, “When we have reached out for help, the federal government has responded.

He said he was in Washington DC the previous week, and was reminded that the U.S. is the greatest nation in the world.

“We are committed to making the U.S. a better place for every American, and working to improve the lives of Tennesseans,” Governor Lee said. “I’m proud of Tennesseans and proud of the direction we are headed.

The governor then took a few questions.

He was asked if directors of schools have the authority to require mask usage in local districts.

Governor Lee said schools districts have the…………

