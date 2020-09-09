JERRY LONG

Mr. Long, 72, of Linden, died Monday, September 1, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. A memorial service was held Friday, September 4, 2020, 6:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Kevin Tinin officiating. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Fernie Long and Virginia O’Guin Long. He was a graduate of Perry County High School of 1966, and was employed as a supervisor for the Perry County Highway Department. Survivors include his wife, June Tinin Long; his children, Tammy (Scott) Hickok and Johnny (Tonya) Long, both of Linden; grandchildren, Justin Long, Dustin Long, Jeremy Hickok, and Brandon (Emily) Hickok; and a host of other loving family members and friends.