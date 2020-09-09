PERRY COUNTY HAS HIGHEST POVERTY RATE IN TENNESSEE

Perry County has the highest poverty rate among Tennessee’s ninety-five counties, according to figures released this week by the American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the years 2014-2018.

According to the report, 2,347 Perry County residents live in poverty, representing 30% of the local population—87.9% higher than the state average.

Lake County had the second highest poverty rate: 1,268 people, or 26.9%, which is 67.1% above the Tennessee average.

Clay County was third: 2,026 people, 26.7%, and 66% above the state average.

The lowest poverty rates in Tennessee:

–Williamson County, 4.3%;

–Moore County, 7.9%;

–Wilson, 8.2%.

Tennessee statistics include:

–Overall state poverty rate: 16.1% (1,046,508 people);

–Child poverty rate: 23.3% (344,360 people);

Race/ethnicity poverty rates:

–Asian American: 10.9% (12,023 people);

–Black Americans: 26.4% (284,688 people);

–Hispanic/Latin Americans: 28.4% (97,933 people);

–Native Americans/Alaskans: 20.7% (3,585 people);

–White Americans: 12.9% (620,299 people).

