PERRY COUNTY HAS HIGHEST POVERTY RATE IN TENNESSEE
Perry County has the highest poverty rate among Tennessee’s ninety-five counties, according to figures released this week by the American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the years 2014-2018.
According to the report, 2,347 Perry County residents live in poverty, representing 30% of the local population—87.9% higher than the state average.
Lake County had the second highest poverty rate: 1,268 people, or 26.9%, which is 67.1% above the Tennessee average.
Clay County was third: 2,026 people, 26.7%, and 66% above the state average.
The lowest poverty rates in Tennessee:
–Williamson County, 4.3%;
–Moore County, 7.9%;
–Wilson, 8.2%.
Tennessee statistics include:
–Overall state poverty rate: 16.1% (1,046,508 people);
–Child poverty rate: 23.3% (344,360 people);
Race/ethnicity poverty rates:
–Asian American: 10.9% (12,023 people);
–Black Americans: 26.4% (284,688 people);
–Hispanic/Latin Americans: 28.4% (97,933 people);
–Native Americans/Alaskans: 20.7% (3,585 people);
–White Americans: 12.9% (620,299 people).
