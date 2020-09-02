TWO FORMER SCHOOL EMPLOYEES CHARGED IN RELATIONSHIPS WITH SAME TEENAGE BOY

Working on a tip from an anonymous letter, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation that has resulted in the two arrests of two local women—both former school system employees—for alleged involvement with the same fourteen-year old boy.

The grand jury returned indictments against Natalie Nelson, who was 36 at the time of the incidents, on four counts of aggravated statutory rape, stemming from encounters that allegedly occurred in 2018.

Brooke Garner, 36, has been charged with solicitation and tampering with evidence.

Investigator Rosanna Weems built the case against Nelson and Garner. More charges against Garner are pending, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review.

Both women were arrested last week and booked into the Perry County jail, then released on bond.

Nelson’s bond was set at $20,000 by Judge Mike Spitzer; Garner’s bond was….

