SAMANTHA HARLEY PEEVYHOUSE

Miss Peevyhouse, 25, of Linden, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Nashville. A memorial service was held Friday, August 28, 2020, 6:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. She was born in Munster, Indiana, the daughter of Cheryl Peevyhouse, who survives, and the late Samuel Peevyhouse. She had recently received her diploma from Penn Foster High School. In addition to her mother, survivors include a brother, Thomas Peevyhouse; a sister, Normandy; her grandparents; her cats, Dragon and Rari; and a host of other loving family members and friends.