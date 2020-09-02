JESSE ELI BLACKBURN

Mr. Blackburn, 25, of Hurricane Mills, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. A celebration of life memorial service was held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 4:00 p.m., at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, Nashville. He was born in Nashville, and grew up in Fairview, the son of Terrell “Terry” Warren Blackburn and Angela Shawn Bigham Blackburn, who survive. He graduated from Fairview High School with the Class of 2014. He was a member of the Local 572 Plumbers and Pipefitters, and was a third year apprentice studying to be a journeyman. He was employed by Nashville Machine. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Terrell Gibby, Jr.; his maternal grandfather, Robert Bigham; and an uncle, Rodney Bigham. In addition to his parents, survivors include a brother, William “Billy Joe” (Shelby) Harvey; a sister, Tayler Blackburn; a niece, Paisley Davis; a nephew, Silas Harvey; a baby nephew on the way, Rodney Harvey; maternal grandparents, William and Linda Leegan; paternal grandmother, Virginia Terry; two uncles, Ricky Blackburn and Phillip (Darla) Leegan; two aunts, Darlene Gibby and Reba (Marty) Byrd; numerous other great aunts and uncles, and cousins; and special friends, Haley Morrill and Tristan Weaver.