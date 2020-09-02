DRIVER IN NASHVILLE CRASH THAT TOOK TWO LIVES HAD BLOOD ALCOHOL CONTENT OF .14

Arrest warrants have been issued against Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 23, the driver in a head-on collision that claimed the lives of two former Perry County residents.

Dalton Williams, 21, and Samantha Peevyhouse, 35, both presently of Centerville, died at the scene of the 12:40 a.m. wreck on Bell Road in Antioch.

Damaso-Hernandez is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, driving without a license, and no proof of insurance. He was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

His blood alcohol content was measured at …..

….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE…….