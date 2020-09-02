BCBS SAYS HOSPITAL TO BE OUT OF NETWORK NOVEMBER 1ST

Unless the situation changes, as of November 1, 2020, Perry Community Hospital will no longer be considered “in network” with Blue Cross/Blue Shield (BCBS) of Tennessee.

The announcement sent to BCBS clients by letter last week comes as the new ownership and new administrator work to rebuild the reputation and future of the county’s hospital.

Even in light of the pending change, administrator Liane Parker told the Review that she still thinks Perry Community’s outlook is “bright.”

“This is a speed bump, and we will carry on,” Parker said, adding that the hospital is working on alternatives. The facility can still service BCBS patients by accepting out-of-network payments.

Parker said, “BCBS should not be allowed to do this to this hospital. The staff here had zero knowledge what prior ownership had done. Why does it stay with hospital and dedicated staff and not follow those when the billing issue occurred?”

In July, the Review asked Parker about the situation with BCBS and if the current owners are responsible for paying back the amounts overbilled by the previous owners. Her response:….

