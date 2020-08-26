TOWN OF LINDEN TO BEGIN SMOKE TESTING OLD SEWER LINES

If you see plumes of smoke coming from the ground in south Linden, don’t be alarmed.

The Town of Linden will soon be smoke-testing sewer lines to find infiltration points, old and unmarked manholes, and broken places that allow too much run-off water into the system.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward said the testing—which is being done for the very first time—is funded by a Community Development Block Grant of $285,000.

Contractors will move from one manhole to another, pressurizing the line in between with the smoke, to detect problem areas.

The work will begin on the south side of Main Street; Mayor Ward said the town is pursuing another grant to test sewer lines on the north side of town.

Linden’s sewers have needed attention for a long time, Mayor Ward said, as the lines themselves are old. The most recent sewer pipes were laid in the 1960’s, he said.

Through its waste water system, Linden is authorized to dump up to 300,000 treated gallons into the Buffalo River per day.

During a recent heavy rainfall event, the Mayor said2.6 million gallons dumped in one day—accentuating the need for sewer line repairs.

You may also find a door hanger with specific instructions from Utility Technologies, the company performing the tests.

The information states that residents should not see smoke inside their homes unless plumbing is faulty, but smoke might come from fixtures that are not regularly used.

Utility Technologies is asking residents to pour water into infrequently used fixtures to make sure the traps are full of water. These fixtures may include baths, sinks, toilets, floor and basement drains, and washing machine drains.

You may see smoke coming from roof vents, but that is a normal occurrence during testing.

Utility Technologies states, “If smoke does enter your house, you may report it to the crews working nearby. Opening of doors and windows should quickly dissipate the smoke. If desired, the crew will do a quick inspection of your residence to locate the problem area in your plumbing.”

The smoke is designed specifically for testing, is white, and has a slight mineral oil odor. It leaves no residue and is not a fire hazard.

The smoke can cause throat irritation if inhaled in quantity, the company said; persons with respiratory issues should leave their home if smoke enters.

If you have questions about the testing, contact Mack Shults with Utility Technologies, at 615-916-7217, or Linden City Hall, 931-589-2736.