SHEENA LYNN CRUMBY

Ms. Crumby, 34, of Fairview, died Saturday, August 15, 2020. A funeral service was held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Bethel Cemetery. She was in born in Linden, the daughter of Mary Wood Crumby, who survives, and the late Tony Crumby. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jonathan Crumby. In addition to her mother, survivors include her children, Jasmine Stewart of Fairview, and Jayden Stewart of Alaska; a sister, Lindsey (Nick) Green of Fairview; a brother, T.J. Crumby of Springfield; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for burial expenses.