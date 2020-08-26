SARA DEAN CARROLL WOOTEN

Mrs. Wooten, 80, of Linden, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at her residence. A funeral service was held Friday, August 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Russell Wooten officiating. Burial was at Dean Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of Green Black Newton Carroll and Viena Ila Hickerson Carroll. Sara graduated from Linden High School with the Class of 1959, and from Draughon’s Business College in Nashville in the early 60’s. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for many years, and was also an entrepreneur, owning a mobile home company, Buttercup Properties, a home building company, and a restaurant called Sara’s Tennessee Hamburgers, all in Houston, Texas, before returning to Linden where she worked at the Perry County Courthouse and as bookkeeper for the Perry County Highway Department. She was a member of Linden First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Wooten. Survivors include her children, Joshua (Keri) Wooten of Boonsboro, Maryland, and Susan Kessler of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandchildren, Kirsten and Sam Wooten, and Lilly Kessler; a sister, Nella Jean Williams of Marietta, Georgia, and a host of other loving family members and friends.