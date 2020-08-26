JOHN WILLIAM ROBERTS, SR.

Mr. Roberts, 70, of Lobelville, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at his residence. A private celebration of life service was planned. McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the son of the late Ernest A. Roberts, Sr. and Edna May Kimball Roberts. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and later became a truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne W. Roberts, and a sister, Jean M. Roberts. Survivors include a son, Daniel J. Dunn of Linden; three daughters, Pam Barry of Massachusetts, Brittney Dunn of Lobelville, and Lindsey Faye Dunn of Linden; a brother, Ernest A. Roberts, Jr.; two sisters, Katherine Roberts and Sandra Roberts–Bishop; loving caregiver, Katherine Dunn-Ferrera of Lobelville; mother-in-law, Roberta F. Dotterer; and five loving grandchildren.