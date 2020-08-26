GOVERNOR: “WE’RE TRYING TO DO THE RIGHT THING”

“The long arc of history remembers when leaders do the right thing; we are trying to do the right thing,” Governor Bill Lee told community newspaper during a conference call last week, referring to the state’s ongoing efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, keep Tennessee’s economy growing, and open schools.

Governor Lee has been holding regular call with community newspapers because he said people trust their newspapers, and turn to the local press for answers to their concerns.

The Governor said he and those working to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus are “encouraged” by the progress made to “stimulate the economy” and “serve the people” of Tennessee.

He said COVID-19 numbers are “moving in the right direction, slowly, but moving,” and that the number of new cases has been below ten percent for many days in a row.

The Governor pointed to dropping case counts and fewer hospitalizations as evidence of progress.

He said deaths due to the pandemic continue, but Tennessee’s death rate per capita is good compared to other states. Tennessee is 35th in the country on death rates per capita, but is the 16th largest state.

But, the Governor said, these are not indicators that we “can let up.” He said now is the time to “double down” on efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to do the simple things: wash your hands often, social distance, and do not go to work or school if you are sick.

“Unemployment rate is dropping, the economy is strengthening, and now schools are opening, which is best way for kids to learn…but must we must do so safely.” Governor Lee said.

