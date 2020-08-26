DON HILDENBRANDT

Mr. Hildenbrandt, 83, of Lawrenceburg, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Keestone Senior Community, Lawrenceburg. A funeral service was held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, with Tony Gordy officiating. Burial was at Deerfield Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late John Hildenbrandt and Norma Ledbetter Hildenbrandt. He was retired from Murray Ohio, and was a member of Deerfield Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alan Dale Hildenbrandt, and his first wife, Julia Daniel Hildenbrandt. Survivors include his wife, Jane Rohling Lamprecht Hildenbrandt of Lawrenceburg; a daughter, Donna Hildenbrandt (Mike) York of Christiana; a son, Terry (Beverly) Hildenbrandt of Murfreesboro; a daughter-in-law, Diane Hildenbrandt of Columbia; five stepchildren; five grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Joyce) Hildenbrandt of Hohenwald; and sister-in-law, Jerrye Weaver of Lawrenceburg. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.