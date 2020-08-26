DALTON BLANE WILLIAMS

Mr. Williams, 21, of Linden, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Nashville. A graveside service was held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 2:30 p.m., at McKnight Cemetery, with Randy Young officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Columbia, the son of Steve and Angie Rhodes Williams, who survive. He graduated from Perry County High School with the Class of 2017 and received a Machine Tool & Die certificate from TCAT-Hohenwald. He was a member of Lick Creek Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Reba McKnight Rhodes. In addition to his parents, survivors include two brothers, Dillon and Dayton Williams, both of Linden; grandparents, Gary Rhodes, and Jim and Sallie Williams, all of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.