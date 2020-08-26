ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS

Perry County will be accepting sealed bids for renovations to the Perry County Health Department and renovations are to include rework of the clerical area, renovation to provide a break room, flooring and resilient base in areas indicated on the Contract Documents, and interior painting of disturbed areas.

A pre-bid conference will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Perry County Health Department located at 31 Medical Drive, Linden, TN 37096. Sealed bids must be received at the office of Mayor John Carroll, at the Perry County Courthouse located at 121 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37096 on or before 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 11, 2020 at which time bids will be opened and read aloud.

Bid documents can be obtained from C & I Design, Inc located at 101 Southeast Parkway Court, Suite 120, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. Point of contact at C & I Design, Inc. will be Jeff Corlew at 615.330.1992 or Bryan Richter at 615.477.6160

