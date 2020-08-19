TWO FORMER RESIDENTS KILLED IN CRASH

An early morning crash in Nashville claimed the life of two former Perry County residents.

Dalton Williams, 21, and Samantha Peevyhouse, 25, presently of Centerville, were killed in the 12:40 a.m. accident on Bell Road in South Nashville.

Williams and Peevyhouse—who, according to sources, were delivering food for UberEats—were in a Scion sedan when a Ford F-150 pickup struck them head-on.

Metro Police released the following report Sunday afternoon:

“The preliminary investigation shows that the 2016 Scion was traveling west on Bell Road and had just passed Brook View Estates Drive when, for an unknown reason, the eastbound 2007 Ford pickup truck crossed into the car’s path and collided with it head-on.

“Williams and Peevyhouse, who were wearing seatbelts, died at the scene.

“The driver of the pickup truck, Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 23, was critically injured, as was an adult passenger, Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, 21, both of Nashville. They were not wearing seatbelts.

“A five-year-old girl in the pickup truck was in a child safety seat, but it was not secured. She received minor injuries.

“A witness who was traveling on Bell Road reported that the pickup truck passed him at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash.

“A blood sample from Damaso-Hernandez will be tested at the MNPD Crime Laboratory for alcohol content.

“Charges related to this fatal crash are pending the completion of the investigation,” the Metro Police report concluded.