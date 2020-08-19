TONY DOTSON

Mr. Dotson, 78, of Linden, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service, with military honors, was held Sunday, August 16, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden, with Ronnie Brewer officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Eddie Dotson and Pearl Byrd Dotson. He retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard with twenty-six years of service, and was owner/operator of Dotson and Son Construction Company. He graduated from Lobelville High School as Class President in 1960, and was a member of the Masons and the Shriners of Perry County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Edward Dotson. Survivors include his wife, Wanda Monroe Dotson; a son Randy (Valerie) Dotson of Union City; grandchildren, Carlie (Clint) Malone, Parker Dotson, and Maddie Dotson; a great grandson, Weston Malone; sister-in-law, Faye Dotson of Centerville; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.