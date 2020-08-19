ROSA LEE HALBROOKS JOHNSON

Rosa Lee Halbrooks Johnson, 89, of Jacksonville, Florida, finished her earthly journey on August 1, 2020.Mom was a champion for God, evangelism, love, compassion, learning, and generosity. She leaves a loving legacy of faith, love for family, hard work, service to God, and helping others. “Well done, good and faithful servant. Rosa Lee was born on July 2, 1931, in Lobelville, Tennessee, and raised in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee. She was valedictorian of Perry County High School’s class of 1948. She attended Lipscomb University and Freed-Hardeman University and earned B.A and M.A. from the State University of New York in Secondary English. She completed post-master’s programs and certifications from SUNY and Cornell University in Guidance Counseling and School Psychology, and she earned a Certificate of Advanced Studies in School Administration and Supervision. She pursued doctoral studies in educational psychology and early childhood education at Cornell University. While attending Freed-Hardeman University, Rosa Lee, met the love of her life, James E. Johnson, Jr., and they married in 1951 in Nashville, Tennessee. With a heart for God and service, the young couple served in Nigeria, West Africa, from 1952-1954, as two of the first American missionaries for the Church of Christ. James began his full-time ministry in 1955, and together they answered another mission call to move to Ithaca, New York, where they established a local Church of Christ congregation. They remained actively involved in the work there for more than 40 years. Rosa Lee lived in Ithaca until moving to Jacksonville in 1997.Rosa Lee had a lifelong, bold passion for learning, teaching, and education, both Biblically and secularly. She had an extensive career in teaching, guidance counseling, school psychology, and district administration for the Ithaca, New York, Horseheads, New York, and Corning-Painted Post, New York school districts. As an adjunct professor and educational consultant, she was a courageous advocate and leader for creating learning diversity programs to meet the unique needs of both learning-disabled students and gifted students. She was very active in her community, serving on both town and school boards. Rosa Lee loved her family beyond measure and actively traveled to visit them while she was able. She enjoyed reading everything – but especially her Bible. She also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, genealogy and tracing her family ties, antiquing, writing, and watching basketball. One of her most memorable gifts was her storytelling ability, captivating her audience with a great sense of style, wit, humor, and an incredible memory for details. She said the Church, family, friends, and community have always occupied her life, giving her great support in whatever she did. While she received many awards and honors during her life, she sought only one: her final reward and “welcome home” from our Lord, as His faithful servant. Rosa Lee is survived and greatly missed by her four daughters: Pamela Johnson, Nancy (Johnson) Koester, Cynthia (Johnson) Hill, Rebecca (Johnson) Evans (Jonathan). She will also be missed by seven grandchildren: Robby Koester (Salena), Kirstin (Johnson) Hunt (John), Courtney (Koester) Carothers (Adam), Jordan (Evans) Matthews (Tyler), James Johnson, Jared Johnson, Chelsea (Evans) Matney (Jason). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Eryn, Jaycee, and Kaylee Carothers, Miles and Camden Koester, and Landon Matthews. She is loved and missed by her many wonderful nieces, nephews, extended family members, as well as many dear friends. We all love her “a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!” She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, James Emmett Johnson, Jr. (1994); parents, Fred and Nancy (Aldridge, Jones) Halbrooks; three siblings, Helen (Halbrooks, Ashley) Greeson, Ruby (Halbrooks) Hodges, James Arthur Jones; and step-mother, Estelle (Halbrooks) Lollar. Memorial Donations: As she actively did throughout her life, Rosa Lee wished for memorial donations to be made to help support others in need: Her grandson James Johnson’s recovery via: www.gofundme.com/independence-james; students in Nigeria supported by the African Christian Schools Foundation, PO Box 41120, Nashville, TN 37204, Attn: Rosa Lee H. Johnson Memorial Fund; and young children and students through the mission work led by her grandson, Robby Koester, through the Linda Glover Foundation Mission Home and School, in Liberia, West Africa, in Memory of RLH Johnson at www.madisonchurch.org/lgcf. A Celebration of Her Life will be held August 22, 2020, for immediate family members at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, with Ken Mick officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville, Tennessee.