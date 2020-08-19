MARY LOU DAUKSCH

Mrs. Dauksch, 93, of Parsons, died Tuesday August 11, 2020, at Green Crest Assisted Living Center in Parsons. A graveside service was held Saturday, August 15, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, DuQuoin, Illinois. Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Perry County, Illinois, the daughter of the late Xelpho and Gertie (Gilliam) Murry. She graduated from Sesser High School in 1944, and was a member of Sesser Church of Christ. She was a teacher for a few years in young adulthood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Dauksch, and two brothers, Bill and Ben Murry. She is survived by a daughter Connie Dauksch (David) Trull; three sons, Danny (Sue) Dauksch, Lanny (Penny) Dauksch, and Leland (Robin) Dauksch; eleven grandchildren and step-grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; and three brothers, three brothers: Bobby, Louie, and Keith Murry. Memorial donations may be made to the Sesser Church of Christ or Freed-Hardeman University.