LOMAX: CLASSES & FOOTBALL SET TO GO

As of Monday at press time, everything was still go for students to begin in-school instruction, according to Director of Schools Eric Lomax—but not all students will be reporting the first day.

The school system has decided to welcome students in even grades (second, fourth, sixth, etc.) tomorrow, Thursday, August 20, and students in odd-numbered grades (first, third, fifth, and so on) will report this Friday, August 21.

All students are to report on Monday, August 24.Pre-K and Kindergarten will not change and remain on the staggered schedule.

All teachers will be in schools on the first two days—Thursday and Friday—Director Lomax said, and those without students will assist teachers who do.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Perry County Schools offered an online remote-delivery option for students.

Director Lomax told the Review that families of 108 students chose that option, representing about ten percent of the total enrollment.

And, football season is on track with the first game scheduled for this Friday, August 21, at home versus East Hickman, with two consecutive home games following.

Houston County cancelled for the August 28 game, but Coach Calvin Zemer told the Review he is looking for a team to play that evening. McEwen visits PCHS on September 4.

The school board earlier postponed the first day of classes by two weeks from the originally scheduled August 6.

The following protocol applies to all schools, Director Lomax said:

–No visitors are

