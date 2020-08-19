LOCAL INMATES REPAIRED PLAYHOUSE FOR DECATUR COUNTY CASA BENEFIT

When the CASA Program asked Decatur County Jail Administrator Donald Gregory for help repairing a child’s playhouse, he told them he didn’t have the needed woodworking equipment to do the job—but he knew who did.

Donald contacted Perry County Jail Administer April Morgan, who secured permission from Sheriff Nick Weems, and the little house damaged in a November storm was brought to Linden for the “Jailbirds”—the name the inmates have chosen for themselves—to fix it up in the woodshop program.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. The advocates represent the best interests of children in court. Children served by CASA have often been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect and those who find themselves without a caretaker due to the death or incapacitation or incarceration of their parents.

The playhouse that needed work was to be auctioned off to raise funds supporting CASA’s efforts, then find a home.

Gregory told the Review that Quality Metals in Lobelville donated a huge portion of the materials needed for the project; he and April provided the rest.

He said three “highly talented inmates”—Shawn Jeffries, Chris Davidson, and Frank Aldridge—completely rebuilt the playhouse which had holes in the roof, missing boards, and other damage.

“I was in awe at what I saw when I picked it up,” Donald said. “It now has a……………..

