LOBELVILLE GRANT WILL BUILD AMPHITHEATER

The City of Lobelville has been awarded a $75,000 tourism grant to build an small amphitheater on Main Street.

Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore told the Review that the funds will be used to fulfill a long-time goal of having an outdoor venue to serve the community for events such as Music on Main Street, graduation ceremonies, weddings—any and all possible special occasions that can utilize a stage and open outdoor area seating for guests.

The structure will be built next to city hall on a lot that now contains an old house that will be demolished. The porch of the house has been used in recent years as a stage for Music on Main.

The grant comes with a very low five percent local match, meaning the city will be contributing $3,750 to the cost of construction.

Mayor Moore said an artist’s rendering of the amphitheater has not been done, but said it would be much like the one in Clifton, but slightly smaller, and would, he hoped, include an enclosed area for dressing or storage. Seating will……………

