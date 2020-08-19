BRENDA GAIL SMITH

Mrs. Smith, 78, of Lobelville, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Humphreys County Nursing Home, Waverly. A graveside service was held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Northern Cemetery, Lobelville, with Ivory Gene Smith officiating. McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Orby Brown Daniel and Lottie Bell Daniel. She was secretary for Bailey Company for many years, and a member of Lobelville Church of Christ. Survivors include her husband, Charles Smith of Lobelville; a daughter, Laura Drape of Portland; a son, Ronald (Welai) Smith of Hendersonville; a sister, Peggy Watson of Michigan; and a grandchild, Drake Drape.