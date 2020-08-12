PROBIE BACK HOME AFTER MONTHS ON THE LAM

After a couple of weeks of searching in early May, Rebecca Freeman and Lonnie Nelson had all but given up on finding their missing pet—an iguana named Probie.

Then, a few sightings occurred near their Beech Street home in Linden, but Probie remained elusive until July 27 when he decided to stretch out of the bumper of 22-passenger bus at the nearby Linden Senior Center.

When people approached, Probie ran into the engine compartment. The owners were notified and eventually coaxed the iguana from his hiding place and took him home.

Probie did not survive unscathed; Rebecca said he was missing a front leg, perhaps from an encounter with some animal—but he is fully recovered and it does not affect his ability to flee since iguanas run on their hind legs.

The owners had Probie a little over a year when he decided to leave home. Probie is allowed to run free in the house, and had never attempted to go outside, but on that day in May he ventured out an open door, was scared by something, and took off.

Rebecca said they tried to find him, but couldn’t locate Probie.

“We gave up on him,” Rebecca said, “and thought he was dead.”

